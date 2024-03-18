NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. 4,259,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653,203. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.