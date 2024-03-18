NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,846. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,049,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,553,000 after buying an additional 5,764,842 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

