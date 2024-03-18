NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.07.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

