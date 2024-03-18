Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 35,167,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 89,674,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nikola by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 357,819 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

