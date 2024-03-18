nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. 32,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,560. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1,251.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 231,844 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

