Noble Financial Increases Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target to $12.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 312,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,596. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

