Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 40,907 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.57% of McKesson worth $350,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in McKesson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $332.40 and a twelve month high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

