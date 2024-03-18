Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 751,198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,198 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $641,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 387.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

