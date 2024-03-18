Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $304,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $35.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $743.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,465. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

