Nordea Investment Management AB Has $476.01 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,373,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $476,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

