Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 550,112 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $322,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $9.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.90. The company had a trading volume of 837,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

