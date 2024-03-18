Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 5.03% of MasTec worth $297,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,063. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

