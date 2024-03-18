Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 110,642 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,642 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.75% of Synopsys worth $582,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.03. 1,348,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

