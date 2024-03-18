Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $16.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.