North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.13.

TSE NOA opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.95. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$21.14 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

