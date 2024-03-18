North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.