North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.13.

NOA opened at C$31.22 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$21.14 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.95. The firm has a market cap of C$834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

