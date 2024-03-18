North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 236 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,247. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

