North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 26,550 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.55% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

