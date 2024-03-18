North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $474.57. 939,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.