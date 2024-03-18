North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.22% of LSI Industries worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 7,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.