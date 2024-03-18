North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $9.72 Million Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Escalade comprises about 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.52% of Escalade worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 1,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,409. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

