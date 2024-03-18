North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock remained flat at $18.33 during trading on Monday. 348,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

