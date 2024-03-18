North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,133 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.11% of Evolution Petroleum worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 538,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 51,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,955. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

