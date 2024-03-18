North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.50. 298,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

