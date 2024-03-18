North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. 35,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,615. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,407 shares of company stock worth $2,466,802 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

