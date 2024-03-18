North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,647 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 640,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.