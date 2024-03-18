North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. 63,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,702. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

