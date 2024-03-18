Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.