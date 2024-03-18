Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 602,200 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.