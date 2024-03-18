Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.90

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 129662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
