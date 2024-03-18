Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Up 25.6%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) traded up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.41 and last traded at C$36.90. 404,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 296,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.38.

Nuvei Trading Up 26.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.35.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.