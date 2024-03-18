NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,177.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $911.00 to $1,177.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.15.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $11.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $889.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,099,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,693,883. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $706.74 and its 200-day moving average is $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,184,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

