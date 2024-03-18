NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $878.37

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $878.37, but opened at $903.88. NVIDIA shares last traded at $923.93, with a volume of 9,270,475 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

