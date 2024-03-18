Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Nyxoah Trading Up 17.8 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
