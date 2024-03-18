Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

