Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OAKUR remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAKUR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

