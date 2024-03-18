OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $34.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

