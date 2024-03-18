Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.19.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $421.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $452.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average is $406.53. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.