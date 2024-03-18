ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

