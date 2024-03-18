One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.50

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12.65 ($0.16), with a volume of 39525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
One Heritage Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.95.
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
