OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The company has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

