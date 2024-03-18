Orion (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

