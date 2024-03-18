Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,296,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,413.8 days.
Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.
