Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,296,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,413.8 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

