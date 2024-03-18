Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

OVV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,074. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

