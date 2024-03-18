Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $9,295.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,912.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00579688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00121959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00207639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00049753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00120375 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,144,168 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.