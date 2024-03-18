Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) PT Lowered to $11.50

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

PGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Shares of PGY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,762. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 6.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

