Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 4.8%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.55. 181,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 174,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

