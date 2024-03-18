Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 22.39, but opened at 21.77. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.41, with a volume of 12,593 shares traded.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.35.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 457,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,074,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.