Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 22.39, but opened at 21.77. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.41, with a volume of 12,593 shares traded.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.35.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 457,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,074,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
