Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $540.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $307.48 and a 12 month high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

