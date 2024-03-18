Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $188.29 million and $4.94 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003599 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 188,832,296 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.